Lakers News: Lamar Odom Makes Appearance At Practice Facility During Draft Workouts

The last couple years have been difficult for former Los Angeles Lakers great Lamar Odom, as a drug problem almost cost him his life.

He recently opened up about his drug use and newfound sobriety though, saying that living in the moment without drugs is a great feeling.

Looking forward to life after basketball and drugs, Odom recently expressed interest in joining Laker head coach Luke Walton’s staff.

While there has been no news of that happening yet, Odom was at the Lakers practice facility on Monday while NBA Draft workouts were taking place, via the Lakers official Twitter account:

Always great having LO7 around #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Lz8W22ANxJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 29, 2017

With former Lakers Brian Shaw and Mark Madsen already on Walton’s staff, it is unknown if the second-year coach would be open to adding Odom to that staff as it could possibly cause some distractions.

But regardless of if he was at the Lakers practice facility to help coach, or just to visit, it is good to see Odom healthy and smiling at the place he once called home.