Lakers News: L.A. To Hire Antawn Jamison For Scouting Position

With the regular season just a couple of weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is complete. Their front office however, still has additions to make and it looks as if they will keep doing so with a familiar face.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Lakers will hire former player and Spectrum SportsNet analyst Antawn Jamison as a scout:

“The Los Angeles Lakers plan to hire two-time NBA All-Star Antawn Jamison in a scouting role, league sources told The Vertical. Jamison, 41, will work in the scouting department under Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and assistant general manager Jesse Buss, league sources said.”

The Lakers, under Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, continue to add pieces to their front office as they look to return the franchise to its former glory. Though Jamison only spent one season with the Lakers, he has been an analyst of the team since he retired in 2014.

The fourth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, Jamison is one of the most underrated players of the previous generation. He was a two-time All-Star and consistent scorer who averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his 16-year career.

The Lakers’ scouting department has been one of the best parts of the front office recently, as they have helped the Lakers find such gems in the NBA Draft as Jordan Clarkson (46th overall pick in 2014), Larry Nance Jr. (27th in 2015), and Kyle Kuzma (27th in 2017).

Jamison will now be able to use his expertise from his long playing career and his time as an analyst to help the Lakers rise back to prominence over the next few years.