Lakers News: L.A. Signs Travis Wear To Non-Guaranteed Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a couple of cuts to their training camp roster, releasing Stephen Zimmerman and V.J. Beachem. With only one preseason game remaining, and a week until the regular season starts, most would expect more cuts to be coming.

On the contrary, the Lakers have decided to make an addition to their training camp roster. The team announced that they have signed forward Travis Wear to a partially-guaranteed contract via Lakers.com:

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Travis Wear, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet also reports some specifics of the deal, noting that Wear will likely wind up in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers:

The non-guaranteed contract Travis Wear signed with Lakers was a new "Exhibit 10" deal, meaning he'll most likely end up in the G-League. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) October 12, 2017

Most fans will recognize Wear from his stint with the Lakers’ Summer League team in Las Vegas. He played a big role on the team as a big man who can stretch the floor. Overall he averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

The Lakers do have a two-way contract available as only Alex Caruso currently has one with the team. The franchise obviously likes Wear for his ability to stretch the floor and could look to develop him more in the G-League.

Wear was last in the NBA in 2015 when he played 51 games for the New York Knicks. He only has one game to show what he’s got, but he would be hard-pressed to find himself on the Lakers roster when the season starts.