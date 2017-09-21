Lakers News: L.A. Announces Jersey Ad Patch Deal With eCommerce Site ‘Wish’

For the first time ever this season, many NBA teams will feature jerseys with advertisement patches on them as just a bit over a year ago a pilot program was approved that would include jersey ad patches for the 2017-18 season after years of speculation.

The patches are an excellent source of revenue stream for teams as commissioner Adam Silver believes it will generate over $100 million over the course of the season.

While they all haven’t announced it yet, all 30 teams will likely feature a jersey ad patch this season on the new Nike jerseys.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their ad patch deal on Thursday morning, as they are partnering with the ECommerce site ‘Wish’, as the Lakers released this video showing off the jerseys:

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, the deal is three years and worth between $12 and $14 million per year:

The Lakers have signed an jersey ad patch deal with ecommerce company Wish. Worth $12-$14M a year for three years, says @sbjsbd. pic.twitter.com/ojMTgBvrS5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 21, 2017

While jersey ad patches may not be desirable for fans, it has proven to be an easy way to generate revenue in other sports and could lead to a bump in the salary cap, so it makes a lot of sense that the Lakers and other 29 teams would do it.

As can be seen in the video, the patch will be on the upper lefthand part of the jersey and actually blends into the jersey very well. The team’s G-League affiliate South Bay Lakers jerseys will also feature the Wish patch as well.

Wish is an app that lets you shop the mall on your phone and connects you directly with thousands of merchants, so you can buy discounted products.

This season will be the first season that teams wear Nike jerseys as the NBA switched their sponsorship after 11 years with Adidas.