Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Says Lonzo Ball Is Taking Weight Room ‘A Lot More Serious’

Los Angeles Lakers rookies Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball both had very good seasons that showed a lot of promise which is why they were named to the All-NBA Rookie First and Second Team, respectively.

Of course, this summer will be extremely important to their development in hopes of reaching their full potential. For Ball, one of the most important parts of his offseason will be his commitment to the weight room and adding strength.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has already spoken about Ball’s need to dedicate himself to the weights this offseason and it looks as if that is exactly what is happening as his fellow rookie Kuzma noted.

“Consistency in the weight room. That’s the biggest thing. He’s been in there pretty much every day that I have,” Kuzma said following a workout of his own.

“You can tell he’s taking the weight room a lot more serious. That’s going to help him by allowing him to recover faster and hopefully next [season] be on the court more.”

Being on the court is one of the most important things for Ball to improve upon. He played in just 52 games as a rookie and there were a couple of instances where seemingly minor injuries kept him out much longer than expected.

Adding strength will also help Lonzo’s game on the court as he will be able to better absorb contact when attacking the basket and finish strong at the rim. The Lakers witnessed the difference it can make with Brandon Ingram this season, who was much more effective in his second season after hitting the weight room extensively following his rookie year.

Ball has a ton of potential and this summer will go a long way towards him reaching that. The fact that he and Kuzma are working out a lot together should only help both reach their goals which will be a major positive for the Lakers.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.