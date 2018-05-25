Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Motivated By Watching Rookies Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons In NBA Playoffs

From a fairly unknown prospect to the steal of 2017 NBA Draft, Kyle Kuzma has established himself as part of the Los Angeles Lakers young core in less than a year. After averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 77 games, Kuzma was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Amid reports of the Lakers trying to sign two max-contract players in free agency, Kuzma is focusing on what he can control.

As the 2018 NBA Conference Finals are in progress, the 22-year-old started his offseason workouts nearly three weeks ago. “In here almost every day,” Kuzma said.

“Strength coach and being in here with Miles [Simon] has really helped my game. Just trying to be consistent in that. Everybody should be doing that, and I think for the most part everybody is.”

As Kuzma is doing two-a-days right now by lifting weights and then doing on-court work, he understands what it truly takes in becoming one of the league’s best players.

“I want to be a really good player in this league,” Kuzma said. “One of the top players. That comes with being out here working, being consistent and diligent in the work.”

With all the attention rookies Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell received during the playoffs, it has only served as motivation for the former No. 27 pick in the draft.

“Yeah, for sure,” Kuzma said. “All those guys get talked about a lot. I feel like for me, if I was in the playoffs, it would be the same way. Those guys are doing well.”

With the Lakers front office eyeing the playoffs for the 2018-19 NBA season, Kuzma is certainly doing his part during the offseason.

Although all the talk in Los Angeles is about signing LeBron James and Paul George, Kuzma is working to become the team’s max-contract player.

