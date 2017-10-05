Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Wants To Maintain Good Shot Selection Moving Forward

By far the biggest positive through three preseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers has been the play of rookie Kyle Kuzma. Many were curious if he could transfer his outstanding level of play from Summer League and he has proven capable of doing so.

Kuzma led the Lakers in scoring in the first two preseason games, averaging 21 points overall. Though there is no official box score from the Lakers’ third preseason game, it is believed he scored another 21 points, leading the team once again.

No one expected Kuzma to be this effective so early in his career when the Lakers selected him with the 27th overall pick in the draft. After the Lakers’ latest preseason game, Kuzma spoke about the need to maintain solid shot selection via Joey Ramirez of Lakers.com:

“I’m trying to have my shot selection be pretty solid,” Kuzma said. “If I can do that, I think it can carry over. If I’m taking bad shots, it’s going to be tough for me.”

Kuzma has certainly helped himself with his aggression and confidence, which Luke Walton pointed to as a key attribute of his, but shot selection has been important as well. Through three games Kuzma is shooting an impressive 65.8 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three-point range.

Whether or not Kuzma can maintain the ridiculous percentages he is currently shooting remains to be seen, but the same question was asked after Summer League and so far he is doing just that. One thing that is for certain is that he will play a major role for the Lakers this season.

Kuzma’s ability to get good shots for himself, and not hesitate to shoot them, has been an excellent attribute so far. Once the regular season begins, it will be imperative for him to continue that.