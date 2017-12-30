Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Says Kobe Bryant Nike ‘City Edition’ Jerseys Are His Favorite

Los Angeles Lakers rookie forward Kyle Kuzma has quickly become a fan favorite on the team. He leads the team in scoring, has a seemingly endless array of moves, and a confidence reminiscent of Kobe Bryant in that he believes he can take and make any shot at any time.

Now that Kobe has retired, he has been focusing on a number of his different business interests, but will always remain linked to the franchise. Most recently he was the inspiration to the Lakers’ new ‘City Edition’ jerseys which pay homage to Bryant and his ‘Black Mamba’ persona.

Kuzma recently sat down with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell for the team’s ‘Voices’ series and, even though he has yet to wear it, has already proclaimed the Lakers’ newest jerseys as his favorite:

“Definitely the black one. I haven’t worn it yet, but I know that’s going to be my favorite one. I just like the design. It’s slick, it symbolizes something, and I like to wear black. The [Minneapolis] ones are cool. Growing up, that was my favorite jersey to see on the floor.”

It’s hard to argue with Kuzma’s assessment as the new jerseys are beautiful. The baby blue Minneapolis jerseys have long been a favorite of many as that color just seems to lend itself well to great jerseys. The University of North Carolina and the old Denver Nuggets uniforms are just two examples.

That being said, the Lakers just seem to have a way with black jerseys. Their last foray into black, known as the ‘Hollywood Nights’ uniforms, were also amazing and were extremely popular among fans.

Kuzma and the rest of the Lakers will have to wait about another month before they can don the uniforms in a game. The Lakers will debut them on Jan. 26 when they head to Chicago to face the Bulls.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB