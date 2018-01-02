Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Makes Change To His All-Time Starting Five

One of the favorite things to do for any basketball fan is to create their all-time starting five. Whether it is restricted to a singular franchise or the entire league, everyone has their all-time lineup and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma is no different.

Just a month ago, Kuzma revealed his all-time starting five while answering fan questions on Twitter. The lineup featured many that would be in most people’s answer as he went with Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However, in a recent sit down with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell for the ‘Voices’ series, Kuzma made one big change to his lineup when asked for his all-time starting five:

“Magic at the point. It’s not because he’s my boss, but I think he’s the greatest point guard of all-time. I’m definitely going with Kob’ and MJ at the two and the three, just too competitive to lose. Put ‘Bron in there at the four, because I feel like he can guard damn near anybody. And at the five, I’m going to go Shaq because he’s very dominant.”

The change from Kareem to Shaquille O’Neal is a huge argument point in itself. There have long been questions about who is the better all-time player between the two, and Kuzma seems to have thrown his hat in the Shaq circle.

You can’t go wrong either way as both are two of the greatest players in NBA history. Shaq is arguably the most dominant player to ever step foot on an NBA floor, while Kareem’s longevity is unmatched and he remains far and away the league’s all-time leading scorer.

As time goes on there is no telling if Kuzma will stick with Shaq over Kareem or decide on someone else to take a spot and knock any of the other four off. The beauty of these is that everyone has their own opinion on who is most deserving.

