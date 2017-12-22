Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Believes Whataburger Is Better Than In-N-Out

It can be reasoned that no fast food chain inspires as passion of a debate as In-N-Out. A California staple, the burger chain is equally revered and despised.

Those outside The Golden State tend to favor the likes of Whataburger, Five Guys or Shake Shack, with preference largely dependent on region. Each of the aforementioned chains have steadily opened locations throughout the continental United States.

Whereas In-N-Out dominates California, Whataburger has a similar hold on Arizona, Texas and the Midwest. It also is the burger of choice for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma.

During an interview on ESPN L.A. Radio, Kuzma explained why he believes Whataburger is superior to In-N-Out:

“I think Whataburger is better, I think so. Bigger burger, fries are better. I’ve seen that debate multiple times, but I’m going Whataburger. I’ve had In-N-Out at least 10 times, that’s a lot.”

Kuzma’s preference sat well with teammate Jordan Clarkson, who voiced his support on Twitter:

thats my dawg thats my dawg https://t.co/bzCPcaM8r9 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) December 22, 2017

Clarkson doesn’t necessarily represent a voice of reason, as he’s a San Antonio, Texas native. Kuzma is a bit more neutral, hailing from Flint, Mich.

Kuzma’s complaint about In-N-Out’s French fries is a common one amongst its detractors. Though its supporters will stand by the quality of food, and intriguing options available on a secret menu.

Unfortunately for Kuzma, Whataburger has yet to expand into California. Their closest locations are in Arizona, but the rookie can next make a visit to the chain when the Lakers face the Houston Rockets on Dec. 31.

