Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Listed As Questionable For Game Against Nuggets After MRI Results Come Back Negative

The Los Angeles Lakers announced MRI results for Kyle Kuzma came back negative, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game with the Denver Nuggets. Kuzma missed Wednesday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors due to back spasms.

While he reported improvement in his condition, Kuzma did not practice Thursday and was sent for an MRI exam the team deemed precautionary. The Lakers are off until facing the Nuggets, which is the first game of a road-home back-to-back.

Considering the weekend schedule and travel by plan generally is not being conducive to recovery from a back injury, no matter how minor, it would not come as much of a surprise if the 22-year-old does not join the team in Denver.

Taken No. 27 overall, Kuzma has widely been pegged as this year’s steal of the Draft. L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers recently identified him as one of the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year.

Kuzma leads the Lakers with 16.7 points per game and 37.9 percent shooting from behind the arc. He’s also averaging 6.1 rebounds per game, fourth-most on the team.

Without Kuzma, the Lakers are forced to primarily rely on Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle to provide scoring off the bench.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERS NATION FORUM CLUB