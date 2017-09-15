Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Shares Story Of Daughter Not Understanding ‘G.O.A.T.’ Meaning

After spending 20 seasons breaking records and accruing milestones with the Los Angeles Lakers, many fans rightfully consider Kobe Bryant to be the greatest player in Lakers and NBA history.

As many fans know, the abbreviation for Greatest of All-Time is ‘G.O.A.T.’ To an 11-year old child who may not be familiar with the slang associated with sports however, a goat is an animal, not something you call a person, especially her dad.

Kobe witnessed this first-hand during a trip to Disneyland with his family. In an interview with Andrew McNicol of the South China Media Post, Kobe revealed that his second daughter Gianna didn’t take too kindly to fans referring to him as a farm animal:

“It’s me, my wife [Vanessa], my eldest daughter Natalia and our middle child Gianna,” Kobe tells the Post. “And fans throughout the park keep walking by me saying ‘you’re the GOAT, you’re the GOAT!’ “Finally, Gianna turns to one of them and shouts ‘how rude’. I asked her what was wrong, and she says, ‘they keep calling you a goat, that is so rude!’ “Oh baby, I think they mean the Greatest Of All Time,” responded the retired American, before Gianna went on to thank the fan who commended her father’s golden 20 years as a Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Kobe made such an impact on fans throughout his 20-year career that they will always pay their respects any chance they get. Surely none of them expected to be scolded by his daughter, but it seems as if that trademark intensity was passed down.

Since his retirement, Kobe has stayed busy with his business ventures and spending time with his family. He is also set to be honored by the Lakers as his jerseys will be retired on December 18 when they host the Warriors. Hopefully, no fans have to feel the wrath of young Gianna on that night as well.