Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Shares His Thoughts On Lonzo Ball And Big Baller Brand

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has caused a stir around the NBA not just for his play on the court, but how he’s marketed himself as well.

The highly-hyped rookie chose to forgo signing with a more established shoe brand upon getting drafted second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and instead chose to sign with his family’s own Big Baller Brand, which immediately gave him a signature shoe.

Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant never did anything quite that independent, even if he was always incredibly hands-on with the creation of his own signature shoes, but it sounds like he’s still intrigued by Ball’s plan via Eric Chemi of CNBC: