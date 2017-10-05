Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Says He Would Kneel During National Anthem If He Was Still Playing

In recent weeks there has been a lot of discussion about NFL players protesting social injustice and the actions of President Donald Trump by kneeling during the national anthem.

The discussion moved over to the NBA when Trump uninvited Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House when Curry had already said that they weren’t planning on going, which angered a lot of players throughout the league.

Unlike the NFL though, the NBA has a strict rule that all players must stand for the anthem, as Commissioner Adam Silver recently sent a memo to the league reinforcing the rule, suggesting other ways to protest.

Former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant doesn’t care about that league rule though, as in a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast during a rapid-fire question segment he made it loud and clear what he would do if he was still playing:

“Kneel,” Bryant said.

Bryant also had a message to Trump amidst everything that has been going on in recent weeks:

“Focus on serving, not leading.”

Bryant has never been afraid to speak his mind about politics and what is going on in the country, so his passion on the subject doesn’t come as a surprise.

Throughout the first three preseason games, the Lakers players have continued what they started last year, linking arms during the national anthem as a way to show unity.

It is unknown what the penalty would be for a player that decided to kneel would be, but it will be interesting to see if any players follow Bryant’s lead this season and kneel regardless of the penalty.