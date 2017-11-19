Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Reveals He Adopted USC As Favorite Collegiate Team

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has enjoyed his post-basketball life to say the very least. In recent weeks, he has traveled around the world and attended a plethora of sporting events along the way.

Last month, Bryant visited a pair of overseas football clubs in France’s Paris Saint-Germain and England’s Premier League Tottenham Hotspur F.C. — the latter of which he gave valuable advice to during his trip to Wembley Stadium.

On Saturday, Bryant was one of many notable figures in attendance for the 87th edition of the crosstown rivalry between the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.

Per Arash Markazi of ESPN, Bryant revealed that he has adopted USC as his favorite team and was cheering for the Trojans:

“I caught up with Kobe on his way out of the Coliseum. He was wearing a USC jacket and rooting for the Trojans. He has adopted USC as his school. He was with his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia and Gianna. Who knows, maybe he could be a USC dad in the not too distant future.”

Though Bryant didn’t play collegiately at USC, he has expressed his support for the school in recent years. This was evident when the 18-time NBA All-Star was spotted at a Trojans women’s volleyball game last month.

Along with Bryant, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was on hand at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the long-awaited matchup between the Trojans and Bruins. Prior to kickoff, he led USC out of the tunnel and posed for a photo with athletic director and former NFL receiver Lynn Swann.

USC defeated UCLA by a final score of 28-23, and now have nearly two weeks off until playing in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1.

