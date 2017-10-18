Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Posts Motivational Message To Gordon Hayward On Instagram Following His Injury

Los Angeles Lakers players haven’t exactly been known for getting along with members of the Boston Celtics throughout NBA history, a sentiment that went double for Kobe Bryant during the time period surrounding the 2008 and 2010 NBA Finals.

However, some things are bigger than basketball rivalries, plus, Bryant has retired now anyway. The former Lakers star also knows a few things about catastrophic injuries and the frustrating recovery process that can result from them after tearing his Achilles tendon and only rarely being able to show flashes of the player he was afterwards.

Maybe that’s why Bryant decided to post a motivational message for Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward after he broke his ankle early on in the Celtics’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Or perhaps it was the fact that the two have a personal relationship after Bryant spent time working out with Hayward two summers ago.

Either way, the message was inspiring and is almost-certain to leave Hayward feeling at least a little better via Bryant’s Instagram:

This is the type of storytelling and motivational speaking Bryant has become known for as much as anything during his post-playing days, and his transformation into the NBA’s own Tony Robbins has been amazing to watch since he hung up his Nikes.

If Hayward can hit his recovery as hard as Bryant always hit his own, then he’ll probably be recovered in the quickest timeframe possible.