Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Speaks To Eagles In Advance Of Game Against Rams

Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Speaks To Eagles In Advance Of Game Against...

A Philadelphia native, Kobe Bryant was open with his support of and frustrations with the Eagles both during and after his time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant at one point sported an Eagles jersey while sitting on the bench for a game he missed, and during a postgame interview.

He’s had plenty reason to cheer this season, as despite coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Eagles are tied for the best record in the NFC at 10-2 and boast the third-best overall record. They face the Rams on Sunday in a marquee matchup that carries playoff implications.

A berth in the playoffs would be the Eagles’ first since reaching as a Wild Card team in 2013. It would also be just their second appearance since making the playoffs nine times from 2000-10.

With back-to-back road games on the West Coast, the Eagles have spent the week in Los Angeles. They’re staying in a hotel in Costa Mesa, Calif., and practiced at Angel Stadium, where a makeshift football field was built.

Given their close proximity to Bryant’s home and offices, he met the Eagles at their hotel to deliver a pep talk and words of advice.

Lower Merion’s @kobebryant just spoke to his #Eagles🦅team🔥🔥 Loves putting on @Eagles jersey

Says he gets so nervous for games and wont move spots during games if things are going 👍🏼💯 Hear from Kobe @NBCSPhilly @NBCPhiladelphia today! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GyrvNd82W2 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 8, 2017

Kobe Bryant on the #Eagles: "I think the character of this team is special and that's what wins championships." (📹 @EaglesInsider) pic.twitter.com/0g6n4OrcP9 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 8, 2017

1on1 with @kobebryant after he spoke to @Eagles 🔥🔥🔥🔥 “I get nervous before every game” “I think the character of this team is special. And thats what wins championships…

Fingers crossed🤞🏾” Main message to team? “Details”#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VjbMQRjEgB — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 8, 2017

Kobe Bryant, “neurotic” Eagles fan, had a message for the team today: “Detail. There will be a lot of hype, a lot of talk, especially going into the postseason. You can’t let that affect you.” pic.twitter.com/LCociYvcwv — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) December 8, 2017

Despite the success, Bryant told Chris McGee on Spectrum SportsNet’s “Connected With…” that he’s resisted speaking about the Eagles for fear of jinxing them.

