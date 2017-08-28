Lakers News: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett To Appear As Special Broadcasting Guests In NBA 2K18

Former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant recently celebrated his 39th birthday, and the video game NBA 2K celebrated by releasing his 98 rating on the Lakers all-time team in the new NBA 2K18.

Aug. 24, the day after his birthday, Bryant was celebrated again on “Mamba Day”, as Nike released the brand new Kobe A.D. Mamba Mentality Pack, which is his new signature shoe that comes in five colors

On Mamba Day Bryant issued challenges to some of the NBA’s best young stars like Isaiah Thomas and Demar Derozen, and then later Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Wall in addition to some other athletes and entertainers.

The surprises surrounding the Lakers legend continue, as according to Steve Noah of Operation Sports, Bryant and former Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett will also be appearing in NBA 2K as special broadcasting guests:

Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett will join the broadcast booth on a rotating basis, as special guests in NBA 2K18. — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 26, 2017

How often and in what game modes Bryant and Garnett will appear in is not yet known, but it should be cool to hear two of the best players of their generation commentating in the game.

Bryant and Garnett both retired from the NBA after the 2015-16 season, but they did it in very different ways as Bryant announced his at the beginning of the season while Garnett did not decide until the season had ended.

NBA 2K18 is currently available for pre-order and the official release date is set for Sept. 19.