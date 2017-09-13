Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Game Second-Most Expensive NBA Ticket

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they will be retiring Kobe Bryant’s jersey this season. Both Kobe’s no. 8 and 24 will be lifted into the Staples Center rafters on December 18 when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors.

Of course, this immediately makes that game a must-attend event for Lakers and Kobe fans who want to see him immortalized.

The fact that it’s against the Warriors makes it even more of a tough ticket to get. In fact, it’s one of the toughest in the NBA.

Since the Lakers announced the date and game of Kobes jersey retirement ceremony, secondary marketplace TickPick has revealed that the game on Dec. 18 is the 2nd-most expensive of the season with an average price of $988.

The most expensive game of the season is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Warriors ($1,092) on Christmas Day.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Kobe has drastically affected the ticket price of a Lakers game. The cost to get in to his career finale against the Utah Jazz was astronomical. This isn’t quite the same, but it is far more expensive than the average game.

The NBA Finals rematch between the Cavaliers and Warriors makes sense as being the most expensive ticket as that rivalry is the biggest going on in the NBA right now. Not to mention a Christmas matchup makes it that much more special.

Nonetheless this will be a truly memorable ceremony that will see plenty of Lakers legends in attendance to pay homage to one of the greatest to ever put on the purple and gold. If you can afford to, it will definitely be worth it to be in the building on this night.