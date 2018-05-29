Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Book, ‘The Mamba Mentality: How I Play’ Available For Pre-Order, Releasing Oct. 23

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant announced his first nonfiction book, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” is set for release on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, and is available for pre-order now. The literary work is being published in hardcover format by MCD x FSG.

It includes over 200 color photographs by famed photographer Andrew D. Bernstein, an introduction by former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson, and a foreword by Bryant’s former teammate, Pau Gasol. That Gasol was selected to play a significant role in Bryant’s book is hardly a surprise.

The two shared a special relationship during their time together with the Lakers, even if at times it was contentious on the court. As for his own words in the the book, Bryant provides readers with isight into the creation of his “Mamba Mentality.”

What began as a descriptor based off Bryant’s nickname has become synonymous with the five-time champion and inspired others, such as current Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

Bryant will also detail how he studied opponents, prepared on the mental and physical levels, and what entailed playing through injuries. He also analyzes select plays and memorable matchups

from his career.

"The Mamba Mentality: How I Play" book comes out October 23, 2018! Learn how I approached the process and the craft, accompanied by 20 yrs of photos from the incomparable @ADBPhotoInc. Intros by @paugasol & @PhilJackson11 https://t.co/Na41sWLmtp pic.twitter.com/POFZnOwZPm — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 29, 2018

Bryant is further broadening his scope beyond basketball since retiring after 20 seasons with the Lakers. He won an Oscar Award for the “Dear Basketball” animated short that was based on the poem Bryant wrote to announce his retirement, and recently earned a Sports Emmy Award as well.

Along with his work on the animated film side, Bryant and ESPN collaborated on a special series that’s run during the NBA Playoffs.

