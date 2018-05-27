Lakers News: Klay Thompson Passes Derek Fisher On NBA Playoffs All-Time 3-Pointers Made List

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (289) passed former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher (285) on the NBA playoffs all-time 3-pointers made list.

After the Warriors trailed the Houston Rockets by 17 points in an elimination Game 6 of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals, Thompson was the driving force in their second half comeback en route to a 115-86 victory.

In 39 minutes, Thompson poured in 35 points (13-of-23 shooting from the field and 9-of-14 shooting from the 3-point line), six rebounds, two assists and four steals. His sixth three-pointer to begin the second half officially pushed Thompson past Fisher for seventh all-time.

At just 28 years old, Thompson accomplished his latest feat in 162 fewer playoff games than Fisher. He will have an opportunity to pass Fisher’s teammate and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (292) if he makes at least four three-pointers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Rockets.

Should the Warriors advance to the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season, Thompson will likely finish sixth on the NBA’s all-time list. Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller (320) and San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (324) are well ahead of him at fifth and fourth place, respectively.

NBA legend Ray Allen (385) is currently the league leader in all-time 3-pointers made. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (361), Warriors guard Stephen Curry (349), and Thompson will all have an opportunity to pass Miller as early as the next two postseasons.

