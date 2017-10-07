Lakers News: Kareem Abdul Jabbar Visits Seattle Seahawks Practice

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is not only one of the most legendary Los Angeles Lakers of all-time, but he’s also one of the most famous athletes in any sport, period.

Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points left him as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a big part of a Hall of Fame career that saw him average 24.6 points and 11.2 rebounds during his 20 seasons in the league. Abdul Jabbar was an All-Star during 19 of those seasons, while also winning six championships, two scoring titles, six MVP awards and two NBA Finals MVP trophies.

Both during his career and afterwards, Abdul-Jabbar was also known for being outspoken about everything from his thoughts on Dwight Howard’s work ethic to the social justice issues he believed in. Whether it was the backlash he faced for changing his name from Lew Alcindor as part of his Islamic faith or just publicly speaking out against anything he deemed as injustice, Abdul-Jabbar has never had any issues speaking his mind.

With all of the conversations surrounding demonstrations during the National Anthem in the NFL currently, it was no surprise to see Abdul-Jabbar attending an NFL practice with the Seattle Seahawks, which head coach Pete Carroll gave him a shout out for on Twitter Saturday:

So fortunate to have Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with us today…one of the greatest champions in the history of history & a truly great man! @kaj33 pic.twitter.com/pqamUS4qFu — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 7, 2017

It wasn’t the first time Abdul-Jabbar has visited with members of the Seahawks either, as he also hung out with linebacker Bobby Wagner last year via Locked Seahawks:

He hung out with Bobby Wagner last year! pic.twitter.com/aPnI7aqAY3 — LockedOnSeahawks (@LockedSeahawks) October 7, 2017

It’s unknown exactly what Abdul-Jabbar spoke with the Seahawks about, but between his experience as one of the most talented professional athletes ever as well as a social justice warrior, it’s nearly a certainty that the Seahawks had some valuable wisdom imparted to them as they trained for their upcoming game against the L.A. Rams Sunday.