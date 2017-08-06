Lakers News: Julius Randle Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle has enjoyed a nice young career despite missing his entire rookie season.

In the two seasons since he broke his right tibia he has become a solid playmaker for the team. His versatility is displayed every night as he can shoot, pass, and dribble with ease.

Under first year head coach Luke Walton he averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Randle’s best season as a pro was recently followed by the by biggest and most important day of his life as he married longtime girlfriend Kendra Shaw. According to an article by NBA.com a few of Randle’s current and past teammates joined him on his big day.

Among the players that showed were Larry Nance Jr., Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, Tarik Black, and Metta World Peace.

There was a former teammate who made sure to document the wedding on social media and that was none other than Nick Young. On his Instagram account he gave his audience some playful commentary as Randle was walking down the aisle awaiting to formally tie the knot. Clarkson, Black, and World Peace also posted the congratulations on their Instagram accounts.

With the start of training camp right around the corner Randle’s wedding comes at a great time as he still gets the opportunity to go on a honeymoon vacation.

The upcoming season is an important one for Randle because he set to be a free agent at season’s end. He must show more consistency with his play and show the Lakers brass that he is their man at the power forward position.