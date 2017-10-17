Lakers News: Julius Randle Thinks He’ll Play In Season Opener Vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are just two days away from their season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, but there is still a lot up in the air about who will be suiting up for the game.

One thing that is for sure is that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not be, as he is serving a two-game suspension to begin the season. He also was elbowed in the nose at practice Monday and will undergo an MRI.

Lonzo Ball’s status is no longer in jeopardy, as despite missing most of the preseason with a sprained ankle, he said he will be ready to go for the opener. Fellow rookie Josh Hart might not be though, as he is dealing with an Achilles injury.

Two of the Lakers big men, Julius Randle and Andrew Bogut’s status is also in question as both were tentatively ruled inactive for the game.

Randle is dealing with an intercostal strain that occurred in the preseason finale. He felt good in practice Tuesday though and is optimistic that he will be ready to go Thursday, via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Julius Randle thinks he'll play Thursday. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 17, 2017

Heading into his contract season, there are a lot of question marks surrounding Randle’s future with the franchise as he and the Lakers were unable to agree on a contract extension before the deadline.

Randle will likely come off the bench to start this season, something he is not accustomed to as he has started 133 of 156 career games.

Getting Randle healthy is one of the main priorities right now as even if he comes off the bench he still figures to be a big part of the team this season. If he is able to suit up Thursday then that will be a good sign that the minor injury is behind him.