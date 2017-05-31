Lakers News: Julius Randle Shows Off Shocking Body Transformation In Preparation For Next Season

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle has been hard at work preparing for next season, and the results are beginning to show. After showing solid improvement last season, the hope is that he will make a leap this summer and begin to fulfill his massive potential.

Randle’s broad shoulders and 6’9″, 250-pound frame allow him to play bully ball in the post, gobbling up rebounds and sending opponents flying. However, it’s his versatility that truly wows, as he can handle the ball like a guard and has the speed to run the fast break. Randle has also become a better distributor, dishing out 3.6 assists per game last season. Now, he is working out with trainer Amoila Cesar, and so far the results are incredible:

We just hit a little over 3 weeks and @juliusrandle30 has already shown improvements in body composition and performance!! I'm having a proud moment right now but this is only the beginning. It all starts with a healthy mind, body and soul! A post shared by Amoila Jamil Cesar (@amoila_cesar) on May 30, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

For both Randle and the Lakers, the upcoming season is incredibly important. Because Randle lost nearly all of his rookie season due to injury in 2014, his contract is already in its final year. The Lakers can make Randle a restricted free agent by presenting him with a qualifying offer next summer, which would allow them to match any offer. Should Randle have a big season, he will almost certainly be in line for a massive pay increase on his next deal.

The Lakers also have the option of extending Randle’s deal by coming to a new agreement prior to the start of the season, but there may not be much incentive to do that unless he accepts a big discount. Regardless of how things shake out, Randle will look to prove his worth this season.