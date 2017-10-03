Lakers News: Julius Randle Finding Comfortable Balance With Offensive Repertoire

Through two preseason games, Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle has already shown an improved offensive skill set. Although the Lakers have dropped their first two preseason contests, head coach Luke Walton has to be optimistic about the direction they are heading in.

While working on defense throughout the majority of training camp, the Lakers have made a concerted effort to improve upon their ranking as the least efficient defense last season.

However, Walton understands that this team also needs to improve upon their offense as well. The front office and coaching staff each set goals for the players on their roster, with getting in shape being the No. 1 priority. At the same time, each player definitely needs to continue improving their arsenal, adding offensive dimensions that they didn’t have last season.

For example, Randle has been seen steadily working on his jump shot this offseason, while also working on his right hand. Fans saw firsthand the already improved right hand, as his first points of the preseason came during a nice scoop finger roll.

In order to evolve alongside this up-tempo NBA, players around the league have been improving their jump shot in order to be able to stay on the floor during key stretches in the game. According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Randle understands the need for the improved jumper, and is steadily finding a competitive balance between shooting and attacking the basket:

Randle said he def. feels

more comfortable taking his jumper,

and won’t hesitate when open, but knows bread and butter is attacking the rim. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 3, 2017

In 23 minutes of action, Randle contributed 12 points, on 5-for-10 shooting, while also chipping in 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

After the game, the 22-year-old received the ultimate praise from Walton, as he said that Randle was the most improved player following their second game.

Up to this point, Randle remains one of the consistent offensive threats for Walton. While Lonzo Ball will run the offense and Brandon Ingram will be a featured piece on offense, the Lakers will be able to rely on Randle’s consistent contributions each and every night.