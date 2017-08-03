Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Focused On Development Amidst Trade Rumors

Throughout this summer the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of different high profile players who they either tried to add, or are expected to pursue a year from now. Unfortunately for guard Jordan Clarkson, whenever those names are mentioned, it is usually in conjunction with him being traded away.

It has previously been reported that the Lakers offered Clarkson in a package to try and land Paul George. Additionally, as the Lakers look to clear more salary cap space for 2018, it is believed that they are willing to move Clarkson to do so.

Clarkson appeared on ESPN Los Angeles and said that he is simply focused on his workouts and improving himself despite the rumors surrounding him:

“It’s part of the business. It’s not something that I can control. All I can do is control myself and what I’m doing on the court in terms of like my workouts and stuff like that and my performance when I’m playing, wherever that is.”

Clarkson added that he will be fine if ultimately traded, but for now is focused on winning in Los Angeles:

“It’s not like, if that happens, you know if I get traded it’s like I’m out of the league or something. It’s another chapter of my career, but I’m here in L.A., we’re working towards great things here and hopefully win games and that’s it.”

While Clarkson may need to be sacrificed if the Lakers believe they have a chance at two max free agents next summer, he is expected to have a major role on the Lakers this year. Magic Johnson challenged Clarkson to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award and it is undoubtedly an achievable goal for the fourth-year guard.

No one knows what the future holds, but Clarkson staying focused on the upcoming season is the ideal mindset for both him and the Lakers.