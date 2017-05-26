Lakers News: Jordan Bell, Bryce Alford Among Six Prospects For Monday Workout

With the NBA Draft season in full swing the Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to bring in prospects for workouts. Many of the players that have already worked out for the team are players that the Lakers will look at with their late first-round selection.

There are a lot of players who can make significant impacts in this year’s draft and it is important the Lakers do their due diligence and see what prospect can make them a better team. According to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News the Lakers are bring in six more prospects on Monday for pre-draft workouts:

Lakers will have more pre-draft workouts on Monday. The participants: pic.twitter.com/Q3xfL4qLc8 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 25, 2017

Some familiar names that are on the list include UCLA’s Bryce Alford and Oregon’s Jordan Bell. Alford perhaps had his best season with the Bruins as Lonzo Ball took the lead guard role, which allowed Alford to thrive as a scorer. As a result, Alford averaged 15.5 points per game and a spot on the First Team All-Pac-12.

Bell was named Pac-12 Defensive Player-of-the Year and played a huge role for the Ducks, particularly in the NCAA Tournament, helping Oregon reach the Final Four. During March Madness Bell really improved his draft stock averaging 12.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks in five tournament games

Kennedy Meeks was a rebounding machine for North Carolina that helped them win the National Championship. He possesses the body frame, at 6’10 and 260 pounds, that can do some damage down in the post. Dwayne Bacon and Derrick Walton Jr. are both guards who can push the tempo and have solid scoring ability. Amida Brimah does not pose as a threat offensively but makes his impact on the defensive end. He averaged 2.6 blocks per game, which was good for 10th in the entire NCAA.