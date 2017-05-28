Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Admires LaVar Ball’s Passion For His Son, Lonzo

In recent months UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball’s dad, LaVar, has been in the news a lot as he is very outspoken and isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

One thing he said is that Lonzo is going to be a Laker because he is going to “speak it into existence,” and that very well could end up happening as the Lakers were able to hold onto their pick, moving up to the No. 2 pick for the third consecutive season.

While Lonzo seems to be a perfect fit for the Lakers and head coach Luke Walton’s system, some believe that the Lakers may stay away from him due to LaVar’s possible involvement.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently commented about LaVar though, saying that she admires his passion for his son, via Tania Ganguli of the LA Times:

“I am aware of some of the comments of Lonzo’s dad, and I think he’s someone who’s passionate about his son,” said Jeanie Buss, the Lakers controlling owner. “I admire that. In my long history there was a time when I was heavily involved in tennis promotion, so I dealt with a lot of the tennis players’ parents. Their commitment to their kids rivals LaVar Ball’s connection to his own children.”

In an exclusive interview with Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation, LaVar said that Lonzo would only work out with the Lakers prior to the draft.

While that may not hold true, as Lonzo is rumored to be considering working out for the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the third pick, it was recently reported that Lonzo will not be working out for the Boston Celtics, owners of the top pick.

If they do not trade the pick, the Celtics will likely draft Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, leaving Ball to be available to the Lakers at No. 2. While Ball is currently the favorite to end up in Los Angeles, it is not a sure thing as Josh Jackson and De’Aaron Fox are also possibilities.