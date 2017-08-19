Lakers News: Jay-Z Supports Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand By Purchasing Three Pairs Of ZO2s

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball did not go the traditional endorsement route after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick this past June.

Instead, along with his outspoken father LaVar and brothers, Lonzo decided to create his own brand called Big Baller Brand.

Big Baller Brand has already released Lonzo’s first signature shoe, the ZO2s, which are now being sold on the brand’s website.

The price for the shoes is a little steep, as the ZO2 Primes are selling for $495, or $695 for size 14 and above. They are then selling the ZO2 Wet “The Autograph” addition for $995 and $1,195. The final product they have put out are the ZO2 Signature Slides, sandals that are being sold for $220.

Despite the high price of the shoes and everything LaVar has said in the past few months, in a recent interview with Elliott Wilson of Tidal, rapper Jay-Z said he purchased three pairs of the shoes to support Lonzo and his brand (transcribed by Bleacher Report):

“He may go about things wrong, he may have a big mouth…but I bought three pairs. I didn’t get them, but that man has a vision of his own. “Why wouldn’t I support him? He feels like he can move culture and his son got a big enough name and a big enough brand that they can do it. “… Why do we (African Americans) get so upset when we—us, as a culture—wanna start our own s–t? That s–t is puzzling to me.”

It is nice to see someone of Jay-Z’s stature supporting Lonzo and his family, as he and LaVar have received criticism from a lot of people in recent months for not signing with a bigger shoe company.

Lonzo will be making his Lakers debut, likely wearing his ZO2s, on Oct. 19 against the Los Angeles Clippers.