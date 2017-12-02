Lakers News: Ivica Zubac Assigned To South Bay For Matchup Against Agua Caliente Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers assigned Ivica Zubac to South Bay, where he’s expected to play for the G League affiliate in Saturday’s game against the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. PT at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif.

Zubac is expected to be in uniform for the game. He’s averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game in two games with South Bay this season. Zubac shot 10-of-11 and scored a G League career-high 23 points in his 2017 debut with the affiliate.

He was recalled by the Lakers on Nov. 19, but was used sparingly. Zubac played two minutes against the Denver Nuggets that night, logged three minutes two days later, and was only on the floor for one minute in the Lakers’ next game.

He’s played a mere 11 minutes in five games with the Lakers this season, scored a combined four points and pulled down four rebounds.

South Bay enters play on a five-game winning streak and 8-1 overall, tied for the best record in the G League. Their lone loss came at home to the Texas Legends on Nov. 12. South Bay’s start earned head coach Coby Karl recognition as Coach of the Month for November.

While the Lakers and L.A. Clippers have met twice this season, Saturday’s game is a first between their affiliates.

