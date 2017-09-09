Lakers News: Isaiah Thomas Responds To Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Challenge’

Earlier this summer Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sent out a number of ‘Mamba Challenges’ to different athletes and entertainers in order to promote the release of his most recent shoes. One of those who received a challenge is new Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Kobe challenged Thomas to make All-NBA First Team this season which is a tall task. Thomas did make All-NBA Second Team this past season, but is currently dealing with a hip injury that nearly derailed his trade to Cleveland. Additionally, with players like Stephen Curry, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and others, the competition is tough.

Nonetheless, Thomas appears to be up for the challenge as he took to Twitter to officially accept Kobe’s challenge:

I got you fam! https://t.co/lnnCQCYRJV — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) September 8, 2017

Thomas clearly believes that he will be ready to start the season as there are currently questions as to whether his hip will be healthy enough to do so. Regardless, Thomas wants to prove to the doubters what he can do in his new home.

Teaming with LeBron James could open up a slew of opportunities for Thomas that weren’t previously there when he worked as the number one option in Boston. Being able to play off the ball more should give Thomas more spot-up and slashing opportunities and his numbers could benefit.

Growing up a huge Lakers fan, Thomas jumping at any challenge Kobe puts in front of him makes perfect sense. In fact, Kobe spoke with Thomas throughout the playoffs, helping him during his run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now Thomas will look to take another step towards establishing himself as a bonafide NBA superstar.