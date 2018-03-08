Lakers News: Isaiah Thomas Switches To Jersey No. 3

Since being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Isaiah Thomas has worn four different jersey numbers while playing on four separate teams in what’s now his seventh season in the league.

Thomas broke in with the Kings wearing No. 22, then switched to No. 3 while with the Phoenix Suns. That didn’t last so much as a season, with the Suns trading Thomas to the Boston Celtics at the 2015 deadline.

He became a two-time All-Star and an MVP candidate wearing No. 4 with the Celtics, but switched back to No. 3 upon being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the offseason. Another trade meant a new number for Thomas.

Because the Los Angeles Lakers still had Corey Brewer on the roster, Thomas was not able to wear No. 3, which has become synonymous with him.

But with the Lakers recently agreeing to a buyout with Brewer, the team announced Thomas has switched to wearing No. 3 for the remaining games this season:

IT switching up the number. 7 🔁 3 pic.twitter.com/h18HDCf22p — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 8, 2018

Thomas is averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 assists through 10 games with the Lakers, all of which have come off the bench. Despite his previous standing as a starter in the NBA, he’s accepted the reduced role, which Lakers head coach Luke Walton commended him for.

Whether starting or coming off the bench, finishing the season on a strong note is key for Thomas and his forthcoming free agency. Though, the 29-year-old said it’s not something he’s worried about, highlighting that all it takes is one team to believe in him.