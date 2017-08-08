Lakers News: Guard Briante Weber Agrees To Partially Guaranteed Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a very successful offseason to this point, as they did extremely well with their four draft picks in selecting Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Thomas Bryant. Additionally, they added former All-Star center Brook Lopez in a trade that shed Timofey Mozgov’s contract and they were able to convince shooting guard Kentavius Caldwell-Pope to sign a one-year, $18 million deal.

With just one roster spot remaining and training camp just around the corner, the Lakers recently signed guard Vander Blue, last year’s D-League MVP with the Los Angeles D-Fenders, to a partially guaranteed contract.

It appears the Lakers have now brought in some competition for Blue to compete for that final roster spot, as they have signed guard Briante Weber to a partially guaranteed contract, via Shams Charania of The Vertical:

Free agent guard Briante Weber has agreed on a partially guaranteed deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2017

Weber went undrafted out of VCU in 2015, but has played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets over the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 27 career games, starting four of them, and has averaged 3.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 13.9 minutes. In 20 games this past season with the Warriors and Hornets he averaged 3.1 points while shooting 41.7 percent from the field.

Weber really thrived playing for the Heat G-League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce last seasons, where he averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 31 games.

Scouts in the past have praised Weber for his defensive ability more than offense, which could prove vital for the Lakers who struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor last season.

While the exact terms of the contract are not yet known, Weber will be invited to Training Camp and will have a chance to showcase his skills to earn that final roster spot throughout the course of the preseason.