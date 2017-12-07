Lakers News: Former Suns Head Coach Earl Watson Calls Lonzo Ball ‘Superstar’

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has had something of an up and down rookie season thanks to his shooting struggles, but he has still shown flashes of brilliance.

Despite this, the term “bust” is beginning to make its way around NBA fan bases by those anxious to see the transcendent talent that Ball was proclaimed to be by both his father and Lakers president of basketball operationsMagic Johnson.

With concerns growing, some still believe that Ball is going have the kind of success that was expected of him. One such person is NBA veteran Earl Watson, who most recently coached the Phoenix Suns until he was let go earlier this season.

Watson appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, where he gave a succinct answer to a question about whether or not Ball is a bust:

“I think Lonzo is a superstar.”

Watson’s response really isn’t all that surprising considering the fact that he was treated to a front row seat to one of Ball’s best games of the season; a 29-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist masterpiece that resulted in a Lakers victory over Watson’s Suns.

In terms of popularity, Watson is certainly correct. Ball and his family have amassed a huge following despite limited NBA success, and everything they say and do makes headlines. Still, if they hope to sustain that stardom, things will need to start clicking at some point.

Outside of his shooting, Ball has actually had a fairly successful rookie campaign, and patience is required with young players who are attempting to adjust to the NBA. It’s not an easy task, but Ball still has plenty of time to figure things out and grow into the player the Lakers are hoping he will be.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB