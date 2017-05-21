Lakers News: Former Pittsburgh Star Jamel Artis To Work Out For Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers recently learned at the NBA Draft Lottery that in addition to owning the 28th pick in the upcoming draft, they also own the No. 2 pick for the third consecutive season.

With two first round picks, the Lakers have begun working out players of all different calibers. Many believe that they will select a point guard with their No. 2 pick, as Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball are projected to be the top two picks.

Josh Jackson and De’Aaron Fox are also dark horses to wind up in L.A., as it appears some members of the Lakers organization admire both of those players, perhaps even more than Fultz and Ball.

The No. 28 pick gets a little more tricky, as the Lakers will have a multitude of different players to choose from. The Lakers front office is doing their due diligence, working out different players not knowing who will or won’t be available to them at 28.

This upcoming week those workouts will continue, as they are reportedly bringing in Pittsburgh forward Jamel Artis for a workout on Tuesday, via Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

Former Pittsburgh star Jamel Artis has workouts lined up with the Lakers on Tuesday & Rockets on Wednesday, source told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 21, 2017

In Artis’ four years at Pittsburgh, he averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. His senior season was by far his best, as he averaged career-highs in points (18.2), assists (3.3) and field goal percentage (47.5).

Artis’ biggest strengths on the court are his versatility, demonstrating a variety of ways to score, and his ability to handle the ball. His shot improved throughout his college career but still can use some work if he wants to play at the NBA level.