Lakers News Feed: Why Los Angeles Wants Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade is officially a free agent after securing a buyout with the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be one of the teams interested in signing him.

With a young team that is clearly rebuilding, why does Los Angeles want to add a 35-year-old veteran? Perhaps more importantly, why would Wade want to come to the Lakers?

With so many questions in the air, we dig into the situation to try to make sense of it all. Clearly, the Lakers are an opportunistic team under the leadership of Magic Johnson, but can they really land a veteran like Wade to help mentor their up-and-coming talent?

