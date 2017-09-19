Lakers News Feed: Reasons For The Andrew Bogut Signing & Possible Brook Lopez Injury

Even with the NBA season almost upon us, the Los Angeles Lakers are still making moves. The team decided to sign veteran center Andrew Bogut to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal for the veteran minimum.

The move came as something of a surprise, but Lakers Nation News Feed host Trevor Lane breaks it all down and explains why it may not end up being a bad move for Los Angeles.

Training camp is just around the corner, and the Lakers will need all of the healthy bodies they can get. Can Bogut stick with the team, and was a rumored injury to Brook Lopez a factor? We discuss on the LN News Feed: