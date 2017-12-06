Lakers News Feed: LaVar Ball Wants All 3 Sons In L.A., Should They Allow It?

LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo, certainly knows how to get people talking. He’s constantly finding his way into the news cycle, whether it’s for a controversial media policy or his bombastic claims of being better than Michael Jordan.

Ball’s personality has made him a polarizing figure, but love him or hate him, so far he has managed to get results. One thing that he has been very upfront about is his goal of having all three of his sons play together on the Lakers.

And with Lonzo already in uniform, he’s counting down the days until the time when middle son LiAngelo is eligible to head to the NBA.

On the LN News Feed, host Trevor Lane and guest Hannah Kulik discussed Ball’s plan and whether it’s something the team should tread lightly with. After all, just because Ball is going to attempt to speak it into existence doesn’t necessarily mean that the Lakers should allow it to happen.

First and foremost, there are serious questions about whether LiAngelo has the ability to play basketball at the NBA level. He is currently well outside the draft boards of scouts, and now that he has withdrawn from UCLA, opportunities to see him compete at a high level will be slim.

Even if LiAngelo can prove that he belongs, is it worth it for the Lakers to double their dose of Ball brothers? By all accounts, Lonzo has been a model citizen and teammate, but giving LaVar another son to speak about may not be the best idea.

Plus, we discuss the ‘LaVar Ball Rule’ that the Lakers are now enforcing and whether it is the right move to make, as well as youngest son LaMelo’s prospects of becoming an NBA player.

All that and much more on the latest episode of the LN News Feed, just click the player above to give it a listen.

