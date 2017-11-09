Lakers News Feed: Julius Randle ‘Unlikely’ To Remain With L.A., We Explain Why

In 2014, the Los Angeles Lakers used the 7th overall pick to select Julius Randle out of Kentucky, but with his rookie contract expiring at the end of the season, his days in purple and gold may be numbered. According to a recent report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Randle is “very unlikely” to have a future in Los Angeles.

Lakers Nation News Feed host Trevor Lane breaks down the situation and explains why the team may be looking to part ways with the guy who has arguably been their best player this season.

With a new contract on the line, a very motivated, in-shape Randle showed up to training camp this season and has provided a major boost to the team, but if they want to have enough cap space for two max salaries next summer, they might be forced to watch a talented prospect like Randle walk out the door.

Los Angeles isn’t opposed to making difficult decisions in order to set up their future, as we already saw them deal promising young guard D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov’s massive contract in exchange for Brook Lopez, who is on an expiring contract, and a draft pick.

Would the Lakers be making a mistake by trading Randle, or is his potential too great to part ways with? Despite having such a successful season thus far, Randle is playing a career-low 18.6 minutes per game and has been asked to take on a new role as the team’s backup center. Given the situation, does he even want to stay in Los Angeles?

There is a lot to consider here, and we break it all down for you in this episode of the LN News Feed, just click the link above.

