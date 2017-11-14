Lakers News Feed: Jordan Clarkson & Corey Brewer Lead L.A., Lonzo Ball Benching A Good Thing?

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a much-needed win against the Phoenix Suns, but prized rookie Lonzo Ball watched from the sidelines during crunch time. With the road trip now at an end, Trevor Lane and Serena Winters break down the victory and what it means for the team moving forward.

We talked to Lonzo Ball about whether or not watching from the sidelines disappointed him, especially after he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his previous outing. Additionally, head coach Luke Walton took a moment to explain why he decided to stick with his veteran players when the game was on the line and makes an argument for why benching his youngsters actually helps their development.

Additionally, we discuss Andrew Bogut picking up minutes for the team and protecting the paint, which pushed Julius Randle to power forward. Is this a move the Lakers are going to continue with, or was this a one-time thing?

We also break down where the team is at with a record of six wins and eight losses on the season and a difficult stretch looming in December. What do they need to work on in order to be prepared to take on the top teams in the league?



Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @SerenaWinters

