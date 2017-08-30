Lakers News: Facebook’s Ball Family Reality Show Teaser Trailer Drops

The Los Angeles Lakers were thrilled to select Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, and that selection helped thrust the entire Ball family into the spotlight.

That includes father LaVar, whose oversized personality has generated a lot of publicity in its own right, as well as younger brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo, both of whom have committed to playing college basketball at UCLA. Mom Tina sadly suffered a stroke, and is in the process of recovering.

Now, the Ball clan has their own reality TV show, titled “Ball In The Family”, which debuts on August 31st on Facebook Watch (check out the teaser trailer here).

The cameras document Lonzo’s jump from UCLA stardom to the Lakers and the impact that it has on the entire family. In a press release from the show’s producers, Bunim/Murray Productions, LaVar had this to say about the show:

“We wanted to give our fans an unfiltered look into our lives and show them a side of us that isn’t typically seen,” said LaVar Ball. “We have a big community of fans on Facebook, so we’re excited our series is going to be on Watch. And who better to help us tell our story than Bunim/Murray Productions.”

The Lakers knew the kind of attention that the Ball family would draw when they selected Lonzo, and after meeting with them in their home for his second workout, they became convinced that he was the guy they wanted with the second overall pick. Lonzo didn’t disappoint in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he took home the MVP award after throwing mind-blowing passes all over the floor.

Based on the trailer, it appears as though the show will have quite a bit of behind-the-scenes footage from Summer League and provide an inside look into Lonzo’s transition to the NBA, making it a must-watch for Lakers fans.