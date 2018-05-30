Lakers News: Donte DiVincenzo, Kevin Huerter Remaining Eligible For 2018 NBA Draft



As the 2018 NBA Draft quickly approaches on June 21, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently working out potential prospects for their No. 25 and 47 picks.

While much of the attention has been on LiAngelo Ball’s pre-draft workout with the Lakers, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have an opportunity to add to the team’s young core following a trade deadline deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although there are conflicting reports about the Lakers promising to select Mitchell Robinson if he is available, the storied franchise could look to improve their backcourt depth instead.

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, who met with the Lakers front office at the 2018 NBA Draft Combine and is Josh Hart’s former teammate, announced he will hire an agent and remain in the draft on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Maryland guard Kevin Huerter, who recently worked out for the Lakers, is expected to hire an agent and remain in the draft as well, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated:

League sources: Maryland’s Kevin Huerter intends to keep his name in the 2018 NBA Draft and hire an agent. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) May 30, 2018

As DiVincenzo and Huerter are projected to go in the late first round, the Lakers may have an opportunity to select a 40 percent 3-point shooting guard. In addition, both players have at least two years of college experience, which fits the team’s mold.

With another opportunity to improve the roster’s talent level through a cheap rookie contract, the focus remains on LeBron James and Paul George in free agency.

