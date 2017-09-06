Lakers News: Derek Fisher To Compete On Season 25 Of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars

Point guard Derek Fisher was a fan favorite for the Los Angeles Lakers for many years as he won five championships in two different stints with the team.

Fisher hit countless big shots in big games, such as when he knocked down a turnaround jumper with just 0.4 seconds on the clock to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in the 2004 playoffs.

The 43-year-old has been retired from basketball for quite some time now and after a short head coaching stint with the New York Knicks he worked last season as an analyst on Spectrum SportsNet, doing pregame and postgame shows for the Lakers.

Fisher may not be doing that again at least for the start of this upcoming season, as it was announced Wednesday morning that he will be competing on Season 25 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars:

.@derekfisher looks to add the Mirrorball to his five @NBA championships & in @SharnaBurgess he may have found the perfect teammate. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wzVHiu0aly — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Fisher will be partnered with Sharna Burgess, who has had experience with athletes on the show before as she was partnered with both Keyshawn Johnson and Antonio Brown on past seasons. She was also partnered with IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe in Season 23, finishing second on the show.

In addition to Fisher other notable cast members this season include former NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Owens, WWE Diva Nikki Bella, paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen, musician Debbie Gibson and actor Frankie Muniz.

The show is set to premiere on Monday, Sept.18 and will include weekly fan voting so be sure to tune in and vote for Fisher so he can bring home his sixth career championship.