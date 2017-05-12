Lakers News: De’Aaron Fox Would ‘Love’ To Have Magic Johnson As A Mentor

The Los Angeles Lakers are only a few days away from learning their fate in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tues. May 16. There’s a 46.9 percent chance they retain their top-three protected pick in the upcoming draft with Magic Johnson and company doing their due diligence to evaluate prospects like Kentucky Wildcats point guard De’Aaron Fox.

The consensus seems to be Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball are the top-two players and best point guards in the 2017 NBA Draft. Fox, however, is starting to get into the conversation and apparently would love to have Magic as a mentor, according to Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times:

De'Aaron Fox said the Lakers probably had the fewest people in the room during their meeting. Said he would love to have Magic as a mentor. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) May 12, 2017

Fox made quite an impression with Magic in the stands when he went head-to-head with Ball in the Sweet 16 during the NCAA Tournament back in March. Fox outplayed Ball in every way possible leading the Wildcats to a convincing victory over the Bruins with a game-high 39 points.

The Wildcats star knew Johnson was in the stands watching him battle it out with Ball, as he told Ganguli:

John Calipari said he didn't think Fox even knew Magic Johnson was at their Sweet 16 game. I asked Fox. He sure did notice. pic.twitter.com/ObxJw8r6Ts — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) May 12, 2017

UCLA simply had no answer for Fox who seemed like a man on a mission and virtually unguardable as he sliced his way to the rim possession after possession. Ball may have been what brought Johnson and the Lakers front office to the game that day, but Fox outshined the Bruins floor general and could get consideration from Los Angeles if they keep their lottery pick.

The NBA Draft will get underway on June 22 with Fox and Ball expected to be among the first five players taken along with Fultz, Josh Jackson, and Jayson Tatum.