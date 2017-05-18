Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Worked Out In El Segundo Thursday Morning

While the Los Angeles Lakers front office has been focused on the NBA Draft Lottery and upcoming draft, working out different players, the current Lakers players are focused on continuing to improve on what they did last season.

Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, Ivica Zubac, Larry Nance Jr., David Nwaba and Tyler Ennis all worked out at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Wednesday, which had to have been a pleasure for the front office to see just one day after landing the No. 2 pick in the lottery.

More Lakers were working out at the facility on Thursday morning, as guard D’Angelo Russell was photographed for the first time offseason, via the Lakers official Twitter account:

Russell has been the subject of some trade rumors as of late, as after the Lakers landed the second pick, possibly to take a point guard, teams reportedly began considering trade packages to acquire Russell.

But trading Russell right now may not be in the Lakers best interest, as at the end of last season he demonstrated an ability to play shooting guard, and many draft experts believe that he and Lonzo Ball would fit in perfectly alongside each other. That is up for Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka to decide though, as they are leading the Lakers rebuild.

Russell improved last season, his second in the league, as he improved his averages in points (15.6), rebounds (3.5), assists (4.8), three-point percentage (35.2) and free throw percentage (78.2).

At just 21 years of age Russell still has plenty room for growth and development, be it at the point guard or shooting guard position.