Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Stars In New Gatorade Commercial

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is the star of Gatorade’s new commercial, promoting the company’s new Flow Thirst Quencher.

In what appears to be a series of commercials, Gatorade also has put out editions that star Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George and Patrick Kane of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

The commercial was the second big one for Russell, as along with fellow 2015 draftees Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker, and 2016 top overall pick Ben Simmons, last summer Russell starred in a Foot Locker commercial, which was the first commercial for the young Lakers star.

Russell is coming off a very up and down season, as his game improved in many aspects but he did not quite take that leap to stardom.

In 63 games Russell averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three-point range.

His play in the second half of the season was much better though, as after the All-Star break he averaged 18.5 point, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 42.5 percent and 35.6 percent from three, leaving Laker fans excited for the future for the 21-year-old guard.