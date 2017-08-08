Lakers News: Corey Brewer Hopes For Coaching, Front Office Role Once Career Ends

Much of the focus for the Los Angeles Lakers on the upcoming season has been on the wealth of young talent on the roster. Players like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, and Jordan Clarkson will all play major roles as the Lakers look to end their playoff drought.

However there are multiple veterans on the roster who could make a difference and one of the more intriguing ones is Corey Brewer. Acquired at the trade deadline last year in the Lou Williams deal, Brewer’s speed, athleticism, and defense on the wing ia a perfect fit with how Luke Walton wants the Lakers to play.

Brewer is already 31 years old and entering his 11th season so it only makes sense for him to be thinking about life after his playing days are done. In an interview with Kevin Brockway of Gainesville.com, Brewer revealed that he hopes for a coaching or front office role once he is done playing:

“Hopefully I can coach or do something in the front office,” Brewer said. “I want to stick around the game. I love basketball. There’s nowhere else I’d want to be.”

Either of those roles makes sense for Brewer. He is a smart player with a ton of experience around the league and sharing that knowledge to the next generation of young players is something most players love to do.

For the time being however, Brewer is focused on the upcoming season with the Lakers, the last year of his contract. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram slated as the starters on the wing, Brewer will be battling for wing minutes off the bench with Clarkson, Luol Deng, and rookie Josh Hart.

Whether Brewer remains with the Lakers beyond this season is anyone’s guess, but it is good to see that he has a plan for himself once he is done playing.