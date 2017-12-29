Lakers News: Corey Brewer Believes Brandon Ingram Can Become ‘Almost Unguardable’

The Los Angeles Lakers are desperate to acquire a new star to build their franchise around and are hoping to land such a player this summer in free agency. They will chase the likes of LeBron James and Paul George, but they may already have an All-Star on their roster in Brandon Ingram.

Ingram has shown promise this season after a somewhat sluggish rookie campaign. Still young enough to be part of this year’s rookie class, he has become a real weapon for the Lakers with his ability to attack the basket.

Veteran teammate Corey Brewer has seen the improvements first-hand, and told Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times that Ingram is on his way to becoming an All-Star:

“If he keeps developing the way he’s developing,” Lakers veteran Corey Brewer said, “he’s definitely going to be an All-Star in the next two or three years.”

Of course, Lakers fans anxious for the team to return to contender status sooner rather than later won’t be thrilled by Brewer’s assertion that Ingram is still multiple years away, but stars don’t develop overnight in the NBA.

Brewer also explained what he thinks Ingram needs to improve upon in order to further complete his offensive repertoire:

“He’s getting to the rim with ease now,” Brewer said. “Once he improves his jump shot he’s going to be almost unguardable.”

While very few players in the NBA are truly unguardable, Brewer does have a point about Ingram. Thanks to his ridiculously long wingspan, Ingram can shoot over the top of defenders in the paint, but they tend to sag off of him on the perimeter in order to dissuade him from driving.

Once Ingram becomes a significant threat from the 3-point line, teams will be forced to play tighter on him. That will not only open up more opportunities for his drives to the basket but will also provide better spacing for the entire team.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB