Lakers News: Consultant Rudy Tomjanovich No Longer With Organization

The Los Angeles Lakers organization has undergone a complete makeover in recent months, as owner Jeanie Buss decided to part ways with her brother Jim as vice president of basketball operations, in addition to relieving general manager Mitch Kupchak of his duties.

A series of bad basketball decision led to that happening, and now Laker great Magic Johnson is left to pick up the pieces as he was hired as president of basketball operations. Kobe Bryant’s former agent Rob Pelinka will also be assisting with that, as he was pegged as the next general manager to replace Kupchak.

One thing that became apparent when Buss fired her own brother was that no one’s job was safe, and that organizational shakeup continued on Monday, as it appears the Lakers have parted way with consultant/scout and former head coach Rudy Tomjanovich, via Mark Medina of the Southern California News Group:

The Lakers’ wave of sea changes in their basketball operations department included Rudy Tomjanovich, who coached the Lakers 43 games into the 2004-05 season before abruptly resigning and serving as a consultant for the Lakers in various capacities in subsequent years.

In addition to Tomjanovich, his son Trey, who served as a consultant and helped with statistical analysis in the basketball analytics department, is also no longer with the organization.

This news is the latest in a long line of people with the Lakers no longer being with the organization. With Magic and Pelinka taking over it only made sense that some people would be moved out and the changes have been swift. From strength and conditioning coach Tim DiFrancesco, to assistant GM Glenn Carraro, to director of analytics Yuzu Lee, there have been a number of changes made.

The new regime is already making their imprint on the Lakers franchise as they head into their first offseason in charge.